Samsonov turned aside six of seven shots faced during Fridays 5-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Samsonov came on in relief of Holtby late in the second period. It's unlikely that Friday's contest altered Washington's plans for the 22-year-old Russian and he is likely to be sent down to AHL-Hershey before the end of training camp to get better acclimated to the North American game.