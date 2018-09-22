Samsonov turned aside six of seven shots during Friday's 5-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Samsonov came on in relief of Braden Holtby late in the second period. It's unlikely that Friday's contest altered Washington's plans for the 22-year-old Russian and he is likely to be sent down to AHL Hershey before the end of training camp to get better acclimated to the North American game.

