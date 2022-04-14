Samsonov -- who stopped 19 of 21 shots in Tuesday's win over the Flyers -- will return to the crease against Toronto on the road Thursday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Samsonov is riding a five-game winning streak during which he posted a 2.74 GAA and .885 save percentage. During the stretch, the netminder has only faced over 30 shots once and will likely continue to see limited rubber moving forward. At this point, if Samsonov continues to rack up wins, he could secure his place as the Game 1 postseason starter over Vitek Vanecek.