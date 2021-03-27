Samsonov stopped all 24 shots he faced in Friday's 4-0 win over the Devils.

The 24-year-old has looked very good since finally returning to action at the end of February, winning six of his last seven starts and allowing two goals or less in five of them. Friday's shutout was his first of the season, and Samsonov sports a 2.22 GAA and .917 save percentage through 10 appearances.