Samsonov will guard the road goal in Sunday's game versus the Devils, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Samsonov allowed six goals on 24 shots in his last start against the Islanders, but he'll get a chance to bounce back Sunday. Prior to that dud, Samsonov put up a .908 save percentage and an 8-1-1 record across 11 games. The Devils enter Sunday's contest with losses in four of their last five outings while averaging just 1.8 goals.