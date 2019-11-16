Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Buried in second period
Samsonov allowed four goals on 39 shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Canadiens.
In a span of 8:20 during the second period, Samsonov let in four goals, allowing the Canadiens to blow things open. It's a rare misstep for the Russian rookie who now has a 5-2-1 record, a 2.65 GAA and a .912 save percentage through eight appearances. Samsonov will watch Saturday's contest versus the Bruins from the bench, as Braden Holtby is confirmed to start the second game of a back-to-back.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.