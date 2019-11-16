Samsonov allowed four goals on 39 shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Canadiens.

In a span of 8:20 during the second period, Samsonov let in four goals, allowing the Canadiens to blow things open. It's a rare misstep for the Russian rookie who now has a 5-2-1 record, a 2.65 GAA and a .912 save percentage through eight appearances. Samsonov will watch Saturday's contest versus the Bruins from the bench, as Braden Holtby is confirmed to start the second game of a back-to-back.