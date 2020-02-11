Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Chased from home start
Samsonov gave up five goals on 20 shots and was pulled midway through the second period of Monday's 5-3 loss to the Islanders.
Samsonov didn't receive much help at either end of the ice and left the game trailing 5-1. The 22-year-old has allowed nine goals over his last two starts, both losses. Despite the recent bump in the road, Samsonov still owns a 16-4-1 record with a 2.38 GAA and .917 save percentage as a rookie.
