Play

Samsonov (head) cleared the concussion protocol and returned to practice Wednesday, NBC Sports Washington reports.

Even with Samsonov returning to practice, coach Todd Reirden could decide to keep him out of the crease versus the Flyers on Saturday. Considering the young netminder appeared in five of the Caps' previous eight contests, it's unlikely he will have to wait long to get his next start.

More News
Our Latest Stories