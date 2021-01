Samsonov (COVID-19) remains in quarantine and is considered day-to-day, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Samsonov tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 21 and will need a series of negative tests before being eligible to return to action. Vitek Vanecek has performed admirably and his absence and it's quite possible the 23-year-old Russian will return to a timeshare rather than a workhorse role as he works his way back into game shape.