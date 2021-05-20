Samsonov (undisclosed) stopped 40 of 43 shots in a 3-2 double-overtime loss to Boston in Game 3 on Wednesday.

Samsonov was terrific for Washington, but a miscommunication behind the net with defenseman Justin Schultz led directly to Craig Smith's overtime winner. Samsonov set the puck along the end boards for Schultz, who appeared to peel away in the other direction, allowing Smith to pounce on the loose puck and wrap it around before Samsonov could react. Despite the miscue, Samsonov likely performed well enough to earn the start in Game 4 on Friday.