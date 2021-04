Samsonov turned aside 29 of 30 shots in a 6-1 win over Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Samsonov allowed a Sean Couturier deflection goal 8:45 into the first period but held the Flyers off the board the rest of the way. The 24-year-old Samsonov improved to 10-3-1 with a 2.83 GAA and .899 save percentage as one-half of a timeshare with Vitek Vanecek.