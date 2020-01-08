Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Cruises to easy win
Samsonov turned aside 26 shots in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Senators.
In the interests of fair play, Samsonov spotted the Sens a 1-0 lead in the first period, but after the intermission it was all Washington. The 22-year-old hasn't lost a game since Nov. 15, going a remarkable 7-0-0 in eight outings since with a 1.83 GAA and .932 save percentage. The Caps remain committed to Braden Holtby as their starter, but Samsonov is arguably the best No. 2 netminder in the entire league.
