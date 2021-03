Samsonov stopped 30 of 33 shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.

Back-to-back goals in the first half of the third period by Ivan Provorov and Scott Laughton made things a little interesting, drawing the Flyers to within 4-3, but Samsonov held on for his second straight win over the Flyers. The 24-year-old improved to 4-0-1 with a 2.55 GAA and .907 save percentage.