Samsonov made 28 saves in a 5-4 win over the Flyers on Saturday.

It was his third start against Phily this week and his third win, although he allowed as many goals Saturday as he had the other two games combined. Samsonov is undefeated since his return from the COVID-19 list at the end of February. But with Vitek Vanecek playing well, Samsonov should see some rest games this coming week.