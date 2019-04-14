Samsonov was reassigned to AHL Hershey on Sunday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

In a corresponding move, the Capitals also recalled Vitek Vanecek from AHL Hershey. Samsonov will be able to compete in the AHL playoffs with the Bears, while Vanecek will help provide the Capitals with depth in the crease during their respective playoff run. In the minors, the Russian currently holds a 19-14-2 record while posting a 2.74 GAA and .896 save percentage.