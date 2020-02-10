Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Designated starter Monday
Samsonov is expected to get the home start Monday's game versus the Islanders.
Samsonov sustained a head injury last week, so Braden Holtby managed the last two starts. However, Samsonov will return to the crease with the team seeking a divisional win. The 22-year-old netminder has been phenomenal this season, as he's recorded a 16-3-1 record with a .923 save percentage, while the Islanders rank 23rd with 2.50 goals per road contest.
