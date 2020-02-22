Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Downed by Devils
Samsonov made 26 saves in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Devils.
The 23-year-old had little chance on any of the three goals, but Samsonov still remains winless in February, going 0-3-0 in four outings with a 4.55 GAA and .855 save percentage. Look for Braden Holtby to get the nod Sunday against the Penguins.
