Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Exits practice as precaution
Samsonov (head) was removed from Tuesday's morning skate as a precaution, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Samsonov was removed from morning skate after taking an Alex Ovechkin shot up high. The 22-year-old backstop is expected to be okay, but he'll still need to go through the NHL's concussion protocol before being cleared for game action. If he's unable to suit up against L.A. on Tuesday, Vitek Vanecek will back up Braden Holtby against the Kings.
