Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Expected to play Tuesday

Samsonov is expected to play half of Tuesday's preseason contest against the Bruins, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Samsonov will get a long look during training camp, but unless he truly dazzles, is expected to spend the balance of the season with AHL-Hershey to acclimatize to the North American game. That said, his arrival from the KHL significantly ups his value in dynasty formats, so those in such leagues may want to grab him while they still can.