Samsonov will guard the home goal during Friday's matchup with the Devils.

Samsonov was solid in his last start Saturday against the Rangers, stopping 22 of 24 shots, but he ultimately suffered his second loss of the season due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. He'll attempt to bounce back and pick up his seventh win of the campaign in a home matchup with a New Jersey club that's 8-4-2 on the road this year.