Samsonov will get the road start Thursday against the Islanders, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Samsonov had a night to forget during his last outing against the Islanders on April 1 in which he conceded six goals on 24 shots following a violent collision with teammate T.J. Oshie in the opening minute of the contest. The 24-year-old has posted a respectable 3-1-0 record -- albeit behind a rather pedestrian 3.05 GAA and .905 save percentage -- in his last four starts into a critical road match against arguably the NHL's best team on home ice, so fantasy managers should keep their expectations firmly in check.