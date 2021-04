Samsonov is slated to start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game versus the Flyers, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Samsonov was a little shaky in his last start Thursday against Boston, surrendering four goals on 32 shots en route to a 4-2 defeat. The 24-year-old backstop will try to bounce back and secure his 10th win of the season in a home matchup with a slumping Philadelphia team that's lost three of its last four games.