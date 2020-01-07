Samsonov is slated to start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game versus Ottawa, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Samsonov was sharp in his last start Friday against the Hurricanes, stopping 38 of 41 shots en route to an impressive 4-3 road victory. The 22-year-old Russian will attempt to pick up his 12th win of the season in a highly favorable home matchup with a struggling Senators squad that's lost four straight games.