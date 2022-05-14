Samsonov allowed four goals on 31 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers in Game 6.

Samsonov let a couple of one-goal leads slip away, and it took a late T.J. Oshie tally to get the contest to overtime. There, Carter Verhaeghe tallied 2:46 into the extra session, ending the Capitals' season. Samsonov went 1-3 in the playoffs, allowing 13 goals on 148 shots across five appearances. He's set for restricted free agency after going 23-12-5 with a 3.02 GAA and an .896 save percentage in 44 regular-season games -- those ratios being the worst marks in his three-year career.