Samsonov allowed four goals on 30 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

It's hard to fault Samsonov on the game-winner -- Shea Theodore caught the Capitals' defense napping. Samsonov has been decent at getting results lately with a 6-1-1 record in his last nine outings, but he's given up 25 goals in that span. The 25-year-old is at 23-10-5 with a 2.99 GAA and an .897 save percentage in 42 appearances. Samsonov has not played in more than two straight games since February, so it seems likely Vitek Vanecek will start Friday in Arizona.