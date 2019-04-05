Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Finishing AHL season strong
Samsonov stopped all 17 shots he faced in AHL Hershey's 4-0 shutout of Toronto on Thursday.
After an extremely slow start to the season, Samsonov has been much better the past couple months. His overall numbers remain mediocre (19-13-2, 2.68 GAA, .898 save percentage), but there have definitely been some positive signs of late as the 2018-19 season comes to a close. With Braden Holtby signed for one more season at a $6.1 million cap hit and Pheonix Copley playing well as his backup, Samsonov will almost certainly be right back in Hershey to begin the 2019-20 campaign.
More News
-
Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Owner of back-to-back AHL shutouts•
-
Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Headed back to minors•
-
Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Recalled from minors•
-
Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Suffers lower-body injury Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Allows one goal in loss•
-
Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Gives up two in first preseason action•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...