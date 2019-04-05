Samsonov stopped all 17 shots he faced in AHL Hershey's 4-0 shutout of Toronto on Thursday.

After an extremely slow start to the season, Samsonov has been much better the past couple months. His overall numbers remain mediocre (19-13-2, 2.68 GAA, .898 save percentage), but there have definitely been some positive signs of late as the 2018-19 season comes to a close. With Braden Holtby signed for one more season at a $6.1 million cap hit and Pheonix Copley playing well as his backup, Samsonov will almost certainly be right back in Hershey to begin the 2019-20 campaign.