Samsonov was the first goalie to leave the ice at Monday's game-day skate, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports, indicating he'll be in goal at home for Game 4 against Florida.

After coming into Game 2 in relief of Vitek Vanecek, Samsonov was named the Game 3 starter versus the Panthers and didn't disappoint, stopping 29 of 30 shots in a winning effort. The Caps will likely continue to ride the hot hand between the pipes, so Samsonov should be expected to remain the starter until he proves otherwise.