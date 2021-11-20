Samsonov was the first goalie to exit the ice at Saturday's game-day skate, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports, indicating he'll be between the pipes on the road against San Jose.

Samsonov continues to see less of the starts for the Caps despite the fact that he is undefeated in regulation this year, including two shutouts in his last four outings. If the 24-year-old Russian can continue to play at this level, the team may have no choice but to utilize him more frequently alongside current No. 1 Vitek Vanecek.