Samsonov made 22 saves in a 3-1 loss to the Rangers on Saturday. He allowed two goals.

The game was tied until the 2:32 mark of the third when Mika Zibanejad roofed the puck over Samsonov from a sharp angle after the forward stripped the puck from a Caps' defender between the hash marks. The goalie was pretty much a sitting duck. This loss was Samsonov's first in regulation this season; his record stands at 6-1-1 in eight starts.