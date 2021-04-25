Samsonov made 21 saves in a 6-3 win over the Islanders on Saturday.

Anthony Beauvillier beat Samsonov with a backhander on the power play in the first period. And then Adam Pelech wired a shorthanded slapper from just inside the blue line in the second that eluded Samsonov to knot the game at two. He allowed another power-play goal in the second, but never relinquished the lead. He's riding a four-game win streak and sits 13-3-1 (17 starts) with a 2.67 GAA and .903 save percentage.