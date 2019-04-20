Samsonov was recalled from AHL Hershey ahead of Game 5 against the visiting Hurricanes on Saturday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

The Capitals will stock three goaltenders ahead of this contest, which will ultimately break a 2-2 tie in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Samsonov -- who kicked back 49 shots in a double overtime loss to AHL Bridgeport on Friday -- is merely an insurance option at this juncture.