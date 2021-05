Samsonov turned aside 33 shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Bruins in Game 4 of their first-round series.

Three of Boston's goals came on the power play, and the Caps didn't even get on the board until they were already down 3-0 in the third period. Samsonov has faced a whopping 80 shots while losing two straight games, and whether he's back in net in Game 5 or Washington turns back to Vitek Vanecek, the team will need to give its goalie a lot more help if it's going to get back in this series.