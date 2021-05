Samsonov made 23 saves in a 3-0 loss to Washington on Saturday.

Samsonov got no help from his teammates and actually suffered at their hand on the first two goals. The first one came when his defender fell, which gifted the Pens a sudden breakaway. The second came right at the start of the second when his teammates came out flat-footed and left him alone on another breakaway. The third was a bang-bang deflection that just left him fooled. Samsonov had won his previous four starts.