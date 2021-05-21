Per JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington, Samsonov was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll patrol the crease during Friday's Game 4 on the road against the Bruins.

Samsonov played pretty well in Wednesday's Game 3 versus Boston, stopping 40 of 43 shots, but a miscommunication between he and Justin Schultz in double overtime ultimately led to Craig Smith's game-winning goal. The 24-year-old backstop will try to shake off that costly mistake and help his team even the series at two games apiece by picking up his first win of the postseason Friday.