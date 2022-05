Samsonov will guard the road goal during Wednesday's Game 5 versus the Panthers, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Samsonov was pretty solid in Monday's Game 4 against Florida, stopping 29 of 32 shots, but he still came away with his first loss of the playoffs due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. The 25-year-old backstop will try to bounce back and secure his second win of the postseason in a rematch with the same Panthers squad Wednesday.