Samsonov will be between the pipes at home versus Montreal on Friday.

Samsonov is undefeated in regulation in his previous four games despite registering a 3.14 GAA in those appearances. The Russian taking the first game of Washington's back-to-back will match him up against Carey Price, so it won't be easy to maintain his winning ways, though the Capitals are -170 favorites.

