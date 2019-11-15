Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Gets starting nod Friday
Samsonov will be between the pipes at home versus Montreal on Friday.
Samsonov is undefeated in regulation in his previous four games despite registering a 3.14 GAA in those appearances. The Russian taking the first game of Washington's back-to-back will match him up against Carey Price, so it won't be easy to maintain his winning ways, though the Capitals are -170 favorites.
