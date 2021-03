Samsonov will defend the home net in Tuesday's game versus the Islanders, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Since returning from COVID-19 protocol Feb. 28, Samsonov has recorded a .915 save percentage and a 4-0-0 record through five appearances. In fact, he's 5-0-1 overall this season. The 24-year-old draws a red-hot Islanders team that has won nine straight games while averaging 3.6 goals.