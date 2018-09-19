Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Gives up two in first preseason action
Samsonov played the second half of Tuesday's 5-2 preseason loss to Boston, stopping nine of 11 shots.
Samsonov and Braden Holtby each allowed two goals, with Boston adding an empty-netter at the end. While he's considered one of the league's better goaltending prospects, Samsonov may need some time to get used to playing in America. Either way, the Russian's blocked by one of the NHL's established stars in Braden Holtby.
