Samsonov made 22 saves in a 6-4 win over the Sabres on Thursday night.

Samsonov didn't play a great game but he was good enough to get the win. But his .846 save percentage is a poor ratio for daily play. Samsonov has a bright future but we all need to give him a little space to get his Bauers under him. It's a huge jump in responsibility for a 23-year-old sophomore with 22 NHL starts to catapult to immediate stardom. He'll settle. We all just need to be patient.