Samsonov kicked out 21 of 22 shots Tuesday in a 3-1 win over the Islanders.

Samsonov was given a 3-0 lead to work with and he did his part the rest of the way, limiting the Islanders to an Oliver Wahlstrom power-play goal in the third period. The 24-year-old Samsonov has won each of his last five starts, posting a sturdy .924 save percentage across those appearances.