Samsonov turned aside 24 shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

The 22-year-old continues to cement his spot as the Caps' goaltender of the future. Samsonov has won four straight starts dating back to Nov. 30, and on the year he's 9-2-1 with a 2.43 GAA and .916 save percentage.

