Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Grabs sixth win
Samsonov stopped 25 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.
The 22-year-old fell behind 1-0 in the first period, but the Caps offense came alive in the second and carried Samsonov to his sixth win of the year, and first since Nov. 3. He now sports a 2.58 GAA and .914 save percentage through nine games, but Braden Holtby isn't giving the youngster many opportunities to make a push for the top job.
