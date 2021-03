Samsonov will get the road start Saturday against the Flyers, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Samsonov has stopped thirty or more pucks in each of his last two outings against the Flyers and sports a 2.06 GAA and .929 save percentage behind a 3-0-0 record in his last four games since returning from the COVID list. The workload split between the 24-year-old Russian and Vitek Vanecek is likely to remain volatile, but Samsonov is a solid start whenever he gets the call.