Samsonov will defend the road net Friday versus the Hurricanes, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Samsonov has gotten off to a stellar start in his first season at the top level, sporting a 10-2-1 record with a 2.28 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 14 appearances. Samsonov is riding a five-game winning streak over his last five starts and will look to keep the good times rolling Friday versus a Carolina club notching 3.67 goals per game on home ice.