Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Guarding goal Friday
Samsonov will defend the road net Friday versus the Hurricanes, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Samsonov has gotten off to a stellar start in his first season at the top level, sporting a 10-2-1 record with a 2.28 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 14 appearances. Samsonov is riding a five-game winning streak over his last five starts and will look to keep the good times rolling Friday versus a Carolina club notching 3.67 goals per game on home ice.
More News
-
Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Sharp in OT win•
-
Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Gets starting nod Friday•
-
Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Surrenders goal in relief•
-
Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Grabs fourth straight win•
-
Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Starting in New Jersey•
-
Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Successful in duel with NHL's best•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.