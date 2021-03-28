Samsonov will defend the home net in Sunday's game versus the Rangers, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Samsonov is coming off a 24-save shutout against the Devils on Friday, and he's posted a .930 save percentage and a 6-1-0 record over the past month. The Rangers have been a bit inconsistent of late, but their ceiling is quite high, as they've scored four or more goals in five of the last eight games.