Samsonov will be in goal for Monday's road matchup with Colorado, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Samsonov will face the unenviable task of shutting down an Avs' offense that is averaging 5.2 goals per game over its last five outings. Despite a 3-1-0 record over his last four appearances, the netminder's numbers haven't been that great of late as he is sporting a 3.45 GAA and .880 save percentage over that stretch. Considering Samsonov got the hook his last time out, fantasy players may want to pursue alternate goaltending options heading into Monday's matchup.