Samsonov allowed three goals on 27 shots Sunday in a 4-3 shootout loss to Pittsburgh.

Samsonov will want to have back his giveaway behind that net that led directly to Pittsburgh's second goal early in the middle frame. That goal, by Colton Sceviour, tied the game at 2-2, although the Capitals were able to regain a short-lived lead eight minutes later. Samsonov owns an .868 save percentage after two games and will look to get back into the win column Tuesday in a rematch with the Penguins.