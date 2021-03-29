Samsonov stopped 16 shots in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Rangers.

It looked like it was going to be a quiet afternoon for Samsonov, who took a shutout into the third period, but the Rangers suddenly flipped the switch and scored four times in less than 10 minutes to make things close. Samsonov is a superb 8-1-1 on the season thanks to the Caps' offensive efforts, but his 2.39 GAA and .908 save percentage aren't quite as dazzling.