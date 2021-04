Samsonov made 35 saves in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Devils.

New Jersey made things interesting by scoring twice in less than six minutes during the third period to close to within a goal, but Samsonov denied the Devils an equalizer. The 24-year-old is a fantastic 9-2-1 on the season, but his 2.87 GAA and .896 save percentage show how much he's been relying on Alex Ovechkin and company for those victories.