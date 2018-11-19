Samsonov was reassigned to AHL Hershey on Monday.

Samsonov will likely only find his way back to the NHL this season if Braden Holtby or Pheonix Copley picks up another injury. The 21-year-old Russian figures to spend his time developing in the minors, where he is currently 3-5-0 with a disappointing .875 save percentage. Still, Samsonov -- who was drafted with the 22nf overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft -- is considered a long-term development prospect for the organization and could be worth stashing in deeper dynasty formats.